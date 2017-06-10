Tambuwal on Igbo quit notice: I support position of northern govs – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Tambuwal on Igbo quit notice: I support position of northern govs
TheCable
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, says he aligns with the position of northern governors on the quit notice issued to Igbo by Arewa youth groups. In the wake of the controversial notice, Kashim Shettima, Borno state governor, had on behalf of …
Avoid provocative statements, Tambuwal tells Nigerians
Quit notice on Igbos: What Tambuwal told Ndigbo, other tribes in Sokoto
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!