Tambuwal on Igbo quit notice: I support position of northern govs – TheCable

Tambuwal on Igbo quit notice: I support position of northern govs

Tambuwal on Igbo quit notice: I support position of northern govs
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, says he aligns with the position of northern governors on the quit notice issued to Igbo by Arewa youth groups. In the wake of the controversial notice, Kashim Shettima, Borno state governor, had on behalf of
