Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania: Controversy Hits Diamond Platnumz’s Latest Song – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tanzania: Controversy Hits Diamond Platnumz's Latest Song
AllAfrica.com
Bongo maestro Diamond Platinumz has released his latest hit Fire in collaboration with Nigeria's Tiwa Savage. What caught the ear of his fans is however the mention of both his baby mama Zari Hassan and ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu in the same stanza.
Diamond Platnumz : 'I miss you' [Video]Pulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.