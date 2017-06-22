Tanzania: Controversy Hits Diamond Platnumz's Latest Song

AllAfrica.com

Bongo maestro Diamond Platinumz has released his latest hit Fire in collaboration with Nigeria's Tiwa Savage. What caught the ear of his fans is however the mention of both his baby mama Zari Hassan and ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu in the same stanza.

Diamond Platnumz : 'I miss you' [Video]



