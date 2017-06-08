Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania expresses disappointment over U.S. decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

Tanzania said on Wednesday it was disappointed by the decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. “We are disappointed by the decision because the U.S. is one of the biggest emitters of pollution in the world,’’ said January Makamba, the East African nation’s Minister of State in…

The post Tanzania expresses disappointment over U.S. decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.