Tanzania imposes two-year publishing ban on newspaper – CPJ Press Freedom Online
|
CPJ Press Freedom Online
|
Tanzania imposes two-year publishing ban on newspaper
CPJ Press Freedom Online
Nairobi, June 16, 2017–Tanzania should immediately revoke a publishing ban on Mawio, a privately owned weekly newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Tanzania's Information, Sports and Culture minister Harrison Mwakyembe …
Tanzanian newspaper suspended for pointing finger at ex-presidents
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!