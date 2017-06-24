Taraba killings: Security chiefs relocate to Mambilla Plateau

To stem the ranging crisis between the Fulani and Mambilla in Sardauna Council of Taraba State, security chiefs, include the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Brig-Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu, Commandment of the 23 Brigade, Yola in Adamawa State, Brig-Gen. Bello A Mohammed, Commandant of the 20 Battalion in Sarti, Lt-Col. Abdullahi Anwar and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Yunana Yakubu Babas, have temporarily relocated to the area.

In a meeting with the Chairman of the council, Mr. John Yep, Mohammed traced the genesis of the crisis, which led to wanton destruction of lives and property, to the arrest of a Mambilla man and Wakili of Ngoroje.

He said the crisis could have been averted if relevant security measures were put in place.

He admonished security chiefs on the need to establish a motor circle unit in the area because of the difficult terrain.

Mohammed urged the state government to as a matter of urgency fashion out measures that would put to rest the incessant clashes in the area.

Responding, Yep explained said the council was living no stone unturned to prevent further crisis that could led to the displacement of persons.

At the time of filing this report, all the security chiefs, along with journalists, were on a visit to the affected villages.

