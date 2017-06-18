Pages Navigation Menu

Taraba women plead with Danjuma on maternal and child deaths

By John Mkom, Jalingo

Women in Taraba  State have  cried to General Yakubu Danjuma to continue his intervention in  maternal and child deaths in the state.

Hundreds of the Taraba women, through their wards representatives, made the plea at the closing ceremony of Community Health Matters, a program  founded by T Y Danjuma Foundation and executed by African Radio Drama Association (ARDA).

MALNUTRITION: Newborns and pregnant women most at risk.

The program involved the training of health workers at primary health units across the five wards of Bali and Takum local government areas of Taraba  on how to handle pregnant women.

Other activities include the encouragement of women to visit hospitals and to constantly conduct medical check during pregnancy.

A  community health worker, who worked under the T Y. Danjuma Foundation, Mrs Emmy A. Bablis, said many women now know the importance of attending to hospitals during   pregnancy to avoid maternal and child deaths.

She said the evaluation from the areas where the community health care was conducted showed that the people need the continuity of the program.

