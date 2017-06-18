Taraba women plead with Danjuma on maternal and child deaths

By John Mkom, Jalingo

Women in Taraba State have cried to General Yakubu Danjuma to continue his intervention in maternal and child deaths in the state.

Hundreds of the Taraba women, through their wards representatives, made the plea at the closing ceremony of Community Health Matters, a program founded by T Y Danjuma Foundation and executed by African Radio Drama Association (ARDA).

The program involved the training of health workers at primary health units across the five wards of Bali and Takum local government areas of Taraba on how to handle pregnant women.

Other activities include the encouragement of women to visit hospitals and to constantly conduct medical check during pregnancy.

A community health worker, who worked under the T Y. Danjuma Foundation, Mrs Emmy A. Bablis, said many women now know the importance of attending to hospitals during pregnancy to avoid maternal and child deaths.

She said the evaluation from the areas where the community health care was conducted showed that the people need the continuity of the program.

