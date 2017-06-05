Taskforce restores peace to Oshodi, arrests hoodlums

The Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce has restored peace to Oshodi on Sunday to arrest notorious NURTW and RTEAN warring factional leaders, including ‘Taloo’ ‘Alayoo’ and ‘Ijee’. Combatant taskforce officials in Oshodi to restore peace Combatant taskforce officials in Oshodi to restore peace Taskforce chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, with his men in Oshodi

