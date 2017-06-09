Taylor Swift rejoins Spotify ‘experiment,’ puts her music back on streaming services

Taylor Swift has finally ended her long self-imposed exile from music streaming services, most notably Spotify. The move coincides with Swift’s album 1989 selling 10 million copies worldwide.

