TB Joshua Forced Me To Speak In His Church – South African Snake Pastor Makes Shocking Confession (Photos/Video)

‘Snake Pastor’ Makes U-turn, Claims He Was Tricked By TB Joshua In Nigeria



After seeking deliverance from prophet T.B Joshua, Controversial Penuel Mnguni of End Times Disciples Ministries a.k.a ‘snake pastor’ has made a U-turn since his appearance on Emmanuel TV on Sunday. Mnguni visited TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of all Nations in Nigeria on Sunday, and explained why he had fed his congregants live snakes. Mnguni, who described himself as an “overseer” of his church, said he had misinterpreted the Bible, and did what he thought was scriptural at the time.

It was after watching TB Joshua on TV that he realised what he was doing was wrong. He said he went to Nigeria to seek deliverance from the prophet.

Now he has come out saying he had to say all of that because he feared for his safety in Nigeria.

He told Daily Sun he did not know he would be “forced” to speak in front of people. Mnguni claimed he was invited to the church, and only went there for “worship” and not deliverance, but was shocked when on arrival, “those people” took his passport and ID and threatened not to give them back unless he did whatever they wanted.

“It was as if everything was planned before I even got there. If you listen to the video, I am not the one saying those words. There is a woman next to me who is forcefully telling me what to say,” Daily Sun quoted him as saying.

While watching and listening to the video, a woman’s voice can be heard telling the pastor what to say in front of the congregation…..

below;

