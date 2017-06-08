‘TB Joshua tricked me, I was forced to confess on Live TV’ – Snake pastor reveals

Recall, Penuel Mnguni, the very controversial South African pastor who asked his congregation to swallow live snakes and who made rounds online 4 days ago after he came to Prophet T.B Joshua to deliver him, well he just got back in SA, and says he’s happy to talk about his visit to TB Joshua. I am […]

The post ‘TB Joshua tricked me, I was forced to confess on Live TV’ – Snake pastor reveals appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

