TB Joshua’s relocation to Israel: Cardinal Okojie, Balarabe Musa react

Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, has reacted to ​the notice by Prophet TB Joshua that he is relocating to Israel. “The man of God should not be intimidated over hostility by government or any other body because that is a true indication that God is working out His purpose in the midst […]

TB Joshua’s relocation to Israel: Cardinal Okojie, Balarabe Musa react

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

