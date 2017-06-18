Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TBI boss to SMEs: Explore export opportunities valued at N3.0059 trn

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to expand Small, Medium Enterprises SMEs in Nigeria, the managing Consultant of Team Building International TBI, Yinka Olugbodi has tasked SMEs to explore opportunities in nation’s   export sector valued at N3.0059 trillion.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Speaking at the Auxano conference organised by Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt Rivers State,  Olugbodi  whom stresses on the importance of expanding and growing SMEs, urged participants to  cultivate necessary   attitude of growth and expansion in   SMEs.

According to him: “ SMEs owners must   explore expansion opportunities through strategic partnership with foreign companies in need of what we grow in Nigeria.    SMEs  is like a seed that must grow and expand into a fruitful tree if well cultivated.”

He added : “ SMES are the energy for economic development  with global and regional opportunities.”

The TBI boss further commended the Centre Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele   for agricultural policies that have profited farmers, he urging small business owners to form a Strategic alliance and Partnership with foreign businesses in exporting  cash crops like : cashew,sesame seed, cow-pea and more.

“Latest data   by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that Nigeria’s export trade in agricultural exports   increased by 82 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The exports were driven by sesame seeds.

The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has remained steadfast   on agriculture and Foreign exchange policies,   he deserve commendation   because he seems to be winning the argument,” Olugbodi stressed.

The post TBI boss to SMEs: Explore export opportunities valued at N3.0059 trn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.