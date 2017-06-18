TBI boss to SMEs: Explore export opportunities valued at N3.0059 trn

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to expand Small, Medium Enterprises SMEs in Nigeria, the managing Consultant of Team Building International TBI, Yinka Olugbodi has tasked SMEs to explore opportunities in nation’s export sector valued at N3.0059 trillion.

Speaking at the Auxano conference organised by Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt Rivers State, Olugbodi whom stresses on the importance of expanding and growing SMEs, urged participants to cultivate necessary attitude of growth and expansion in SMEs.

According to him: “ SMEs owners must explore expansion opportunities through strategic partnership with foreign companies in need of what we grow in Nigeria. SMEs is like a seed that must grow and expand into a fruitful tree if well cultivated.”

He added : “ SMES are the energy for economic development with global and regional opportunities.”

The TBI boss further commended the Centre Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele for agricultural policies that have profited farmers, he urging small business owners to form a Strategic alliance and Partnership with foreign businesses in exporting cash crops like : cashew,sesame seed, cow-pea and more.

“Latest data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that Nigeria’s export trade in agricultural exports increased by 82 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The exports were driven by sesame seeds.

The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has remained steadfast on agriculture and Foreign exchange policies, he deserve commendation because he seems to be winning the argument,” Olugbodi stressed.

