Tboss grabs first endorsement deal with Shirleys Confectionery

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 ex-housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, has landed her first endorsement deal with Shirley Confectionery. The reality TV show star, also took to her Instagram page, to share photos which showed her munching shawarma made by the company which just signed her.

