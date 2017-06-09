Tboss grabs first endorsement deal with Shirleys Confectionery

Big Brother Naija 2017 ex-housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, has landed her first endorsement deal with Shirley Confectionery. The reality TV show star, also took to her Instagram page, to share photos which showed her munching shawarma made by the company which just signed her.

The post Tboss grabs first endorsement deal with Shirleys Confectionery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

