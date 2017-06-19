Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tboss & Kemen spotted gisting at a club (Video)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija contestants, Tboss and Kemen have made peace months after the end of the show that launched him to fame. The reality stars’ reconciliation was brokered by Media Hub Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba and Charles Opaleke, a night club owner in Abuja. Big Brother Naija 2017 contestants @officialtboss_ and @kemen_fitness reconcile finally. Azuka Ogujiuba …

The post Tboss & Kemen spotted gisting at a club (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.