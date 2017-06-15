Teaching

No. 13 Ibaji Close

Makurdi, Benue State.

15/6/2017

The Manager,

APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TEACHING

I Amos Yakubu Jacob hail from Nasarawa Doma Local Government.

I was born on 26/7/1986.

I hereby apply for the post of teaching.

I will be glad if my request will be granted.

Thanks.

yours Faithfully,

Amos Yabuku Jacob

