Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teaching

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

No. 13 Ibaji Close

Makurdi, Benue State.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

15/6/2017

The Manager,

 

APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TEACHING

 

I Amos Yakubu Jacob hail from Nasarawa Doma Local Government.

 

I was born on 26/7/1986.

 

I hereby apply for the post of teaching.

 

I will be glad if my request will be granted.

 

Thanks.

 

yours Faithfully,

 

Amos Yabuku Jacob

 

 

The post Teaching appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.