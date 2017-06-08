Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried – SIGNAL (press release)
|
SIGNAL (press release)
|
Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried
SIGNAL (press release)
Remains of celebrated actress, Moji Olaiya, were on Wednesday buried at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos. Olaiya died in Canada on May 17, following what was reported to be a cardiac arrest, three months after she was delivered of a baby girl.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!