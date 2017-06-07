Tears as parents of kidnapped students storm Ambode’s office

It was weeping and wailing on Wednesday morning as parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe stormed the office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to demand for the release of their children 14 days after they were abducted by gunmen. The parents said the kidnappers told them on Tuesday that four of their children were now sick and that they would henceforth not negotiate with the parents again or allowed them to speak with their children, insisting that they wanted to negotiate with the government. Mothers of the children were seeing weeping and wailing profusely and calling on the state government to do something urgently to get their children released.

