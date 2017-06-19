Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tears As Woman Crushes 3 Children To Death After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tragedy occurred yesterday morning after a woman allegedly killed three children at Redeemed Christian Church at 103 Omuma road in Aba, Abia State.

 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to reports, the woman’s car failed brake as she rammed into the kids -crushing them to death in the process. May their souls rest in peace.

Source: Nationalhem.co

So painful, 3 children just like that..

The post Tears As Woman Crushes 3 Children To Death After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.