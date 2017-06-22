Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Technical glitch Nasty C winner Best International Act Africa – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Online

Technical glitch Nasty C winner Best International Act Africa
Pulse Nigeria
The organisers of the award have sparked some drama when their website mistakenly revealed the South African rapper to be the winner of that category. Published: 3 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Stonebwoy nominated for 2017 BET Awards …
Nasty C the 'coolest kid in Africa'?Independent Online

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.