Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Technology: LG showcases Smart Inverter Refrigerator

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

latest technological trends, which has clearly placed them far ahead of other as a leader in the electronics industry particularly the home appliances unit where their arrays of refrigerators are churned out from. Refrigerator is one of the most needed appliances in every home because of its function in preserving, storing and keeping food items […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.