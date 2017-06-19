Teenage girl, 33 others freed as Wamakko pays fines – Daily Trust
Teenage girl, 33 others freed as Wamakko pays fines
By Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto | Publish Date: Jun 19 2017 4:00PMAn 18-year old girl and 33 others serving jail time in Sokoto Central Prison, Gwadabawa, Bissalam, Tambuwal and Wurno prisons in the state have been set free after Senator Aliyu …
Sen. Wamakko frees 34 prison inmates
Wamakko Facilitates Release of 34 Prison Inmates with N4m
