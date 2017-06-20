Teenager arraigned before court for possession of Illegal arms

The Benue Police Command on Tuesday arraigned one Patience Ornguga, 18, over alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and acts of terrorism. The Police prosecutor, Omaje Ujata, who arraigned Ornguga before a Makurdi Upper Area Court, alleged that a soldier, Cpl. Garba Ismaila, arrested the accused for being in possession of a locally made …

