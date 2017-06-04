Teenager Detains Professor in Hopes of Getting Make-up Exam

19-year old Jude Chiedu Akachukwu has been arrested after holding a Santa Fe College professor against her will in her office. Jude was arrested on Tuesday, May 23 after he held his professor against her will until she allowed him to retake an exam. Police said he entered her office without invitation and blocked the doorway, asking that […]

