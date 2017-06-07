Teenager die, houses destroyed in Katsina windstorm

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA— A teenage boy (names withheld) was reported to have been killed by a windstorm that destroyed about 300 houses at Nwala-Jan Gahe in Katsina State.

The incident also left about five persons with bone fractures.

The Executive Secretary of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Aminu Waziri, confirmed the incident.

Waziri said the teen died when he ran out of his parents’ house as a result of the wind, which blew off the roof of their house, causing confusion among the occupants.

He said the agency had already carried out cautionary intervention of providing the displaced persons with food stuffs, adding that assessment was on to ascertain level of damage and losses suffered by each individual.

He said government will provide relief materials for the affected persons.

The post Teenager die, houses destroyed in Katsina windstorm appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

