Teenager knocked down by train as she chatted on her phone and used earphones

A 19-year-old girl Pratiksha Natekar, has miraculously survived a train ‘knock-down’ in Mumbai India, after she was run over by a moving train while chatting on her mobile phone. Natekar survived the impact and was pulled uninjured from the tracks. In CCTV footage,she is seen trying to get on to the busy platform as […]

The post Teenager knocked down by train as she chatted on her phone and used earphones appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

