Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tehran attacks: Blast at Khomeini mausoleum, parliament under fire – CNN

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Tehran attacks: Blast at Khomeini mausoleum, parliament under fire
CNN
Tehran, Iran (CNN) There have been multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to state media. A woman was arrested after a bomb attack and shooting spree wounded two people at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of the city …
Gunmen and suicide bomber launch attacks at Iran's parliament and shrine of Ayatollah KhomeiniTelegraph.co.uk
Iran's parliament and Khomeini shrine attacked by gunmenBBC News
Gunmen attack Iranian parliament and Khomeini shrine in TehranThe Guardian
Washington Post –Channel NewsAsia –Reuters –CBC.ca
all 186 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.