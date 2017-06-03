Teju Babyface Reveals Why He Quits Stand-up Comedy

Former Actor and Stand-up Comedian Teju Babyface has said he has no plans to return to stand-up comedy which he left three years ago. In an interview with Punch, Teju said he quit because he was constantly struggling. Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, known professionally as Teju Babyface, is a Nigerian political satirist, inspirational speaker, talk show …

