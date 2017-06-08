Telcoms VAT calls’ audit job was at no cost to Nigeria – FIRS

CHAIRMAN of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tunde Fowler, has dismissed as fantasy, claim that FIRS awarded huge contracts to a young company known as Active Solution Integrated Synergy without following procurement process. FIRS’ vote for the company, Fowler told the ad-hoc committee on procurement, was on account of the national revenue emergency which demands […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

