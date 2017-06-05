Telecom sector recession not a threat, says ZTE Nigeria – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Telecom sector recession not a threat, says ZTE Nigeria
TheNewsGuru
Despite the current economic challenges that has adversely gripped the telecommunications industry, ZTE Nigeria Limited, at the weekend, expressed its commitment to continue investment in the economy, especially in the development of local human …
Chinese telecom firm denies flouting Nigeria's expatriate quota limit
We have faith in Nigeria despite economic crisis, says Chinese telecoms company
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!