Telecoms’ calls audit job in national interest, says Fowler – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Telecoms' calls audit job in national interest, says Fowler
The Nation Newspaper
Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman Mr. Tunde Fowler has dismissed as fantasy the claim that the agency awarded huge contracts to a company, Active Solution Integrated Synergy, without following procurement process. Fowler spoke while …
Telcoms's VAT calls' audit job was in national interest, at no cost, Fowler tells lawmakers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!