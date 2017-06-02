Telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

Telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON

Telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON
The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) says 21 telecommunications operators have gone into extinction in the country in the last 10 years. ALTON Chairman, Mr Gbenga Adebayo made this known during the …
