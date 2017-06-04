Telkom maintain run after thrashing Jkuats – The Star, Kenya
Telkom maintain run after thrashing Jkuats
Flavian Mutiva and Audrey Omaido each scored a brace to help high flying Telkom Orange win 6-0 against Jomo Kenyatta University Agriculture Technology in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women's premier league match at the City Park Stadium yesterday.
Telkom Orange rout JKUAT: Champions bag eighth win of the season
