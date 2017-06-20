Tell Buhari to restructure Nigeria – Nwabueze begs Osinbajo

Elder statesman and legal icon, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN), has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to appeal to his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari to embrace fiscal federalism and regionalism. Nwabueze said this during the public presentation of his book, titled, ‘Save our Constitutional Democracy from Emasculation’ in Abuja on Monday. According to the revered […]

