Teniboi – Never Loose Faith Ft. Jumabee x Ms Chief x Pele Pele
Sometimes all we need is someone to motivate us when we are down ‘Never loose faith’ is a new inspirational Jam from the veteran vlogger/blogger‘ TENIBOI’ Teamed up with seasoned rappers like Ms Chief, Pele Pele & Jumabee to deliver an epic tune which was produced by ‘Stunna‘ mixed & mastered by ‘Mic Daviz’ … Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!