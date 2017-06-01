Tennis player banned after forcibly kissing reporter on live TV

French tennis player Maxime Hamou has been banned from the duration of 2017’s French Open for kissing a female reporter without her consent on live television. After losing to Pablo Cuevas during a match on Monday, 21-year-old Hamou was interviewed by Eurosport reporter Maly Thomas. During the 45-second interview, Hamou repeatedly wrapped his arm around […]

