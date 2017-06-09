Pages Navigation Menu

Tension As Igbos Sends Back Their Wives & Children In The North To Igboland

Ndigbo residents in the North have begun relocating their wives and children to the South-East over the quit order by some Nothern groups, despite the condemnation by the Federal Government, Northern governors, Afenefere and Arewa Consultative Forum.

Some of the residents in the Sabon Gari area, a community occupied by non-indigenes are already panicking over the threat, some of them have systematically started sending their wives and kids home to avoid being trapped in the web of uncertainty.

However,  Eze Ndigbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, on Thursday has asked the Igbo community in Kano to ignore the threat and regard it as empty,  because it lacked the backing of the Northern leadership.
Ibekwe is also the Eze Diorama (iv), and the president-General of all Ezes in the Diaspora.

He said, “I believe and based on my understanding, as a major stakeholder in the North, the Northern leaders are never in support of the threat, so they should ignore it and go about their day-day business and activities.”

Also, he promised that Ndigbo in Kano will summon a meeting of stakeholders to establish their grievances, noting that he has since established contact, with the Northern leaders, just as he also disclosed that he is among the patrons of Arewa youths.

“I believe if they want to issue such a threat, it must be with numerous consultations, stressing that he believes in one Nigeria, just as he also believes in the ability of Nigerians solving their problems. Whatever their grievances are, the appropriate authorities would look into it, so they should not take laws into their hands.”

