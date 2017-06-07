Tension in Ekiti over plan to pull down ‘sacred tree’

CONFUSION yesterday enveloped Ikere-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, as Governor Ayodele Fayose ordered a sacred tree located in a historical site in the community to be pulleddown to pave way for road dualization. An attempt to pull down the site by government agents and the contractor working to dualize the road was resisted by youths and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

