Tension In Imo State As Community President General Is Assassinated (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The was panic today in Uloano Ndugba community in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, following the tragic assassination of their President General, Bede Okeh by unknown gunmen. The President General was allegedly gunned down by assassins as he was preparing for today’s father’s day celebration.

It was gathered that the community were said to have been thrown into mourning, heartbroken, confused and totally in grieve over the ugly development.

The community youths and women of Isu LGA have called on the Imo State Police commissioner and government to quickly unravel the circumstances and those behind the gruesome murder of Chief Okeh.

Meanwhile, the corpse of chief Bede has been evacuated by the Isu LGA Police Division and deposited in the morgue.

