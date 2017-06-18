Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ter Stegen Says Messi Is The Best And Iniesta Is Spectacular

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Andre Ter Stegen has praised teammates, Messi and Iniesta, calling them the best and spectacular respectively.

The Germany international has now become an undisputed starter, after playing backup to Bravo for two years.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ter Stegen praised Messi, who was once again at his best in the 2016/17 season, scoring over 50 goals.

Iniesta on the other hand, won another trophy, adding the Copa del Rey to his silverware haul.

The post Ter Stegen Says Messi Is The Best And Iniesta Is Spectacular appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.