Terminally ill girl ticks ‘wedding’ off bucket list – STV News

A terminally ill five-year-old girl has ticked her "dream wedding" off of her bucket list after a touching ceremony with her best friend. Eileidh Paterson, who has the debilitating childhood cancer neuroblastoma, made the list after being told her …
