That People are Pushing for Self-determination in Southeast Doesn’t Mean Igbos want to Secede – Ohaneze Ndigbo

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ohaneze Ndigbo on Monday reacted to the letter a coalition of Northern youths wrote to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo asking for a referendum allowing Igbos to secede from Nigeria. According to Punch, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Igbo umbrella body, Chuks Ibegbu said that the fact that people are seeking for self-determination in the Southeast, doesn’t […]

The post That People are Pushing for Self-determination in Southeast Doesn’t Mean Igbos want to Secede – Ohaneze Ndigbo appeared first on BellaNaija.

