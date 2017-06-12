That Tiwa Savage confirms she’s still married to TeeBillz (Photos)

Do you still think Tiwa Savage and her husband, Teebillz have separated and just being friendly exs? Sorry to burst your bubble, they are very much together as husband and wife, happily married. As an emphasis, they are intact and waxing stronger. (Photos below) Tiwa confirmed this at Freda Francis’ baby shower on Sunday after she …

The post That Tiwa Savage confirms she’s still married to TeeBillz (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

