The 2017 Lyoness Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Lyoness Open will be hosted at the Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, Austria on Thursday 8th June. The 1st round tee times for the Lyoness Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.

The 158 player strong field has been paired into 53 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Lyoness Open.

2017 Lyoness Open Thursday Tee Times

The Lyoness Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Paul Maddy Daniel James Masrin Florian Fritsch 7:30 AM Ryan Evans Garrick Porteous Miguel Tabuena 7:40 AM Laurie Canter Mark Foster Sébastien Gros 7:50 AM Andrea Maestroni Joël Stalter Pontus Widegren 8:00 AM Niclas Johansson Jens Fahrbring Sebastian Heisele 8:10 AM Richard Finch Matt Ford Adrien Saddier 8:20 AM Thomas Detry Ryan Fox Richard Green 8:30 AM Eduardo De La Riva Rafa Echenique Jeff Winther 8:40 AM Roope Kakko Luca Cianchetti (Am) Austin Connelly 8:50 AM Simon Khan Ricardo Santos Jamie Rutherford 9:00 AM Chris Hanson Sam Walker Nathan Kimsey 9:10 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr James Heath Petr Dedek 9:20 AM Oliver Farr Manuel Trappel Phachara Khongwatmai 12:20 PM Lukas Lipold (Am) Thomas Linard Gaganjeet Bhullar 12:30 PM James Allan Simon Forsström Julien Guerrier 12:40 PM Eddie Pepperell Benjamin Hebert Julien Quesne 12:50 PM Matthias Schwab Haydn Porteous Matthew Southgate 1:00 PM Miguel Angel Jiménez Brett Rumford David Horsey 1:10 PM James Morrison Leonhard Astl Richard Bland 1:20 PM Stephen Gallacher Gary Stal Felipe Aguilar 1:30 PM Anthony Wall Robert Rock Markus Brier 1:40 PM Alvaro Velasco Jake Roos Thitiphun Chuayprakong 1:50 PM Keith Horne Gary King Jaco Ahlers 2:00 PM Lukas Nemecz Jurrian Van Der Vaart Timon Baltl 2:10 PM Shih-Chang Chan Poom Saksansin Filip Mruzek 2:20 PM Danthai Boonma Jbe Kruger Clemens Gaster 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM Stuart Manley Daniel Im Matthew Nixon 7:30 AM Damien Perrier Simon Dyson Anton Karlsson 7:40 AM Alejandro Cañizares Graeme Storm Jaco Van Zyl 7:50 AM Adrian Otaegui Mikko Korhonen Marc Warren 8:00 AM Ashun Wu Dylan Frittelli Lucas Bjerregaard 8:10 AM Matt Wallace Bernd Wiesberger Joost Luiten 8:20 AM Nacho Elvira Lee Slattery Maximilian Kieffer 8:30 AM Kristoffer Broberg Johan Carlsson Paul Waring 8:40 AM Markus Maukner (Am) Ryan Mccarthy Felix Schulz 8:50 AM Gary Hurley Johan Edfors Jens Dantorp 9:00 AM Grégory Havret Romain Langasque Steven Tiley 9:10 AM Steve Webster Reinier Saxton Robert Dinwiddie 9:20 AM José Manuel Lara Borja Virto Mike Weir 12:20 PM Alexander Björk Scott Henry Daniel Brooks 12:30 PM Y. E. Yang Ashley Chesters Duncan Stewart 12:40 PM Borja Etchart Zander Lombard Luca Denk (Am) 12:50 PM Lorenzo Gagli Gary Boyd Christoph Pfau 1:00 PM Charlie Ford Ricardo Gonzalez Craig Lee 1:10 PM Sebastian Soderberg Tom Lewis Alexander Knappe 1:20 PM Sepp Straka Marcus Armitage Julian Suri 1:30 PM Nino Bertasio Richard Mcevoy Prom Meesawat 1:40 PM Carlos Pigem Oscar Stark Robert Coles 1:50 PM Michael Jonzon Petr Gal Ben Evans 2:00 PM Max Orrin John Parry Oliver Fisher 2:10 PM Oliver Wilson Terry Pilkadaris Christopher Fisher (Am) 2:20 PM Gerold Folk (Am) Pavit Tangkamolprasert Matthew Baldwin

