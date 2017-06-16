The ANC is like an animal that is kicking hardest before death – Maimane – News24
|
News24
|
The ANC is like an animal that is kicking hardest before death – Maimane
News24
Durban – The ANC is in its death throes while the DA is the party that will lead the country into the future, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Friday. Speaking outside the Phoenix police station in Durban on Youth Day, he said the DA …
#Youth Day: Maimane marches against drugs
DA highlights job creation at Youth Day celebration
DA Youth Day march in Durban to call for special police units
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!