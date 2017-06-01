The Ask Series: Adebola Williams Shares Insights on Youth and Governance – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
The Ask Series: Adebola Williams Shares Insights on Youth and Governance
360Nobs.com
The Waterside Ikoyi once again staged its exciting weekly conversational series 'THE ASK SERIES'. This week's edition which was themed the youth and governance edition featured the co-founder of RED Adebola Williams. During the very intensed thought …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!