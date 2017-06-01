The Ask Series: Adebola Williams Shares Insights on Youth and Governance

The Waterside Ikoyi once again staged its exciting weekly conversational series ‘THE ASK SERIES’. This week’s edition which was themed the youth and governance edition featured the co-founder of RED Adebola Williams.

During the very intensed thought provoking session the CNBC young business leader of the year shared passionately great insights on governance in Nigeria and the role young people should play to achieve a nation of our dreams. He started that ‘’ young people should channel their anger towards nation building’’ While advising young entrepreneurs and start-ups he stated that ‘’you must learn to provide solutions to various needs, learn to build and leverage on relationships and partnerships respectively” he added.

This edition which was moderated by Omena Daniels experienced a huge turnout of young people who seized the opportunity to ask questions, share ideas and also enjoyed the unique ambience of The Waterside Ikoyi with its exceptional lagoon view. The series continues next Wednesday 7th June 2017 with the fashion business edition with fashion entrepreneur and founder of Men fashion brand OUCH Uche Nnaji.









