The Belt and Road Initiative: Equal and Inclusive Development

By Chinese Consul General in Lagos, H. E. Mr. Chao Xiaoliang

The Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation was held and just concluded in Beijing. In attendance were 30 heads of states or heads of governments, leaders from over 70 international organizations and 1500-plus representatives from more than 130 countries. The round-table summit issued a joint communique and a list of deliverables.

The list contains altogether 76 major outcomes, which include over 270 more specific projects. The outcomes are in the forms of MOUs, agreements, action plans between Chinese government and relevant foreign governments and international organizations, or between companies and other institutions like think-tanks, and between NGOs as well. China unilaterally committed to do a number of things, such as increasing the Silk Road Fund by 100 billion RMB Yuan (14.5 billion USD), allowing for 300 billion RMB Yuan (43.5 billion USD) to be used as financing for businesses.

In his speeches, Chinese President Xi Jinping points out that there are many positive developments and changes and adjustments as well as numerous possibilities that come with advances in science and technology on the one hand, and the serious economic and other problems and challenges on the other hand, especially the deficits in peace, growth and governance.

Development is the master key for settlement of all problems. Countries are interdependent, and cannot deal with the challenges or achieve good development without working with others or combining their respective policies and strategies with those of others. Drawing upon the spirit of the ancient silk road, featuring peaceful cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, the BRI is a future-oriented solution aimed at creating a brighter future with joint efforts. The road will be one of peace, prosperity, openness, innovation and civilization (PPOIC).

At the summit, all parties achieve the five points consensus: 1, Pressing forward with international cooperation to build the Belt and Road, and working together to facilitate trade and investment and push forward globalization; 2, Striving to achieve synergy by combining the development strategies and economic policies of the participating countries; 3, Giving priority to big projects of infrastructure and conducting more tangible collaboration so as to give more impetus to the economic growth and bring more benefit to the people; 4, Conducting more people-to-people exchanges; 5, BRI is an open and inclusive platform, all countries are equal participants, contributors and beneficiaries. Countries will conduct cooperation through opening-up and achieve win-win results through cooperation.

BRI will promote growth of all the countries involved and contribute to regional and global peace, stability and security. The fundamental principle for BRI development include the three elements: Extensive consultations, joint construction, and shared benefit. It is new model of win-win cooperation, and the five-way connectivity includes the following areas: policies (development strategies), Infrastructure (transport, energy, telecommunication), trade and investment, financing, and hearts (people-to-people links, think-tank exchanges).

It is not starting something new to override the existing regimes and institutions. It is not outdated geopolitical maneuvering, and not against any country. It is chorus, not solo, with a variety of participants, including individuals, groups, institutions, governments and international or multilateral organizations.

It emphasizes inclusiveness, and Countries should respect the sovereignty, dignity, territorial integrity, social systems, modes of development, core interests and major concerns of one another. It is not so-called another colonial enterprise. It will be based on principles of the market. Full play will be given to the market, while the government would play its role properly.

African countries, with their abundant resources, great demographic dividends, huge potential market and long-term friendship with China, are the most ideal partners to participate in the BRI. Meanwhile, many African countries have noticed the close connection between the BRI and “2063 Agenda” proposed by African Union.

They consider the BRI as a great opportunity to boost the development of their own countries and have already put great efforts in working out effective plans to maximize the synergy between the BRI and “2063 Agenda” as well as their own development strategies. In light of this, the President of Kenya Mr. Kenyatta, the Premier Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam And deputy Chairman of African Union Commissions Mr. Thomas Kwesi Quartey attended the BRF. And President Kenyatta gave a very high opinion on BRI, he said, the BRI provided African countries with another opportunity to board the ship of global development which they once failed to do so in former trend of globalization, and it is also an ideal platform for Africa to achieve prosperity and innovation through global cooperation. As well, a prosperous and peaceful Africa is in line with China’s interests, and China is looking forward to more African countries participating in the BRI and contributing the African wisdom to enrich the content of the BRI.

Nigeria is the leading power and tops in economy and population in Africa. China attaches great importance to developing relations with Nigeria and has achieved fruitful results from our cooperation in recent years. But the potential of our cooperation is still far from realization. Nigeria government is eager and working hard to diversify its economy and attract more investment, meanwhile, China is actively promoting international industrial capacity cooperation with its neighbors and relevant countries by financial cooperation, experience and technology sharing so as to achieve common development.

Considering our highly complementary development strategies, the deepened cooperation between China and Nigeria has a great chance to spark chemical reaction and make us greater. The BRI offers an ideal platform and framework to Nigeria in conducting cooperation not only with China, but also with all participating countries. Through the platform of BRI, Nigeria can obtain more opportunities to strengthen its infrastructure, diversify its economy and integrate itself into the world economy. With more initiatives, efficiency, willingness and proper forms of participation, Nigeria can take advantage of the BRI as a strong driving force to help realize its own development strategy.

Mr. Xiaoliang, is the Chinese Consul general in Lagos.

