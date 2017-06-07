Pages Navigation Menu

The Best Pictures And Videos From The #CapeStorm So Far

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

So the ‘best’ is still to come, with the real fireworks and winds starting from around 10AM today, but already the storm has wreaked some havoc.

Call it #DikWednesday, call it #CapeStorm, you do your thing – let’s just see some of those pictures and videos.

We’ll start with News24 and their live stream.

Winds in the CBD:

Bergvliet High School had part of their roof blown off:

Dunes in Hout Bay taking a beating:

In Athlone their were trees down:

Brackenfell taking a pounding earlier this morning:

Some of Instagram’s finest:

As it stands all flights are still on, but earlier this morning it was pretty hectic at Cape Town International:

Even Herschelle Gibbs was on the scene in Camps Bay:

And this – oh, the horror of it all. Bakkie blown over in Belville.

Via James Hamilton, here’s a little explainer of what’s to come:

We will finish with this, the scene over the CBD, taken at 8:15AM:

So far it’s just the tip, folks. Here’s hoping the boss has let you stay home with the kids, the dams fill and everyone remains safe out there.

[sources:news24&twitter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

