”The Bomb Was Planted Days Before It Exploded” – Fani Kayode Reveals How TB Joshua’s Church Was Bombed & The People Who Remote Controlled It

One of the single greatest atrocities perpetuated by rogue elements in our intelligence agencies in modern history was the blowing up of a guest house in Prophet TB Joshua’s church which resulted in the death of approximately 116 people, most of whom were foreigners. This took place on September 12th 2014.

The perpertrators of this utterly barbaric act were the same people that covertly and cleverly spun the tale that the building collapsed as a result of a weak foundation and fed that pernicious lie to a gullible and easily manipulated Nigerian media.

As trusting as ever, the Nigerian people bought this hideous mendacity lock, stock and barrel whilst many prominent clerics and Church leaders who were envious of Joshua’s rising profile, power and popularity revelled in the lie and helped to preach, spread, perpetuate and consolodate it.

They argued that the building was built without the relevant permits and conveniently overlooked the fact that, according to my sources at Alausa, Lagos state, between 60 and 70 percent of buildings in the environs and suburbs of Lagos state either never had a building permit in the first place, procured one only after the relevant building was constructed or have fake ones which were procured through bribes.

That being the case it seems strange that far many more buildings have not collapsed in Lagos if the assumption is that they ALL have weak foundations.

The “weak foundation as a consequence of no building permit theory” appears to me to be implausible. In my view it lacks credibility and it is in fact a false and fake narrative.

This was not the cause of the tragedy and the real cause was far more sinister and macabre than that.

The motive for the attack was to silence and discredit Joshua who, by that time, had become a thorn in the flesh of many within the corridors of power simply because he was exposing the deepest secrets about what was going on in the country and those who were covertly working against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He went as far as to prophesy and predict everything that would happen in the 2015 election which was scheduled to hold two years later, with great accuracy, if President Goodluck Jonathan did not remove certain people (whose names were mentioned) within his government and inner circle.

The counsel was put on record and when I was doing my research for this write up I actually read the transcripts of this interesting discourse and I was utterly amazed at the accuracy of his predictions.

The attack involved the use of certain members of our intelligence agencies who used a large remote-controlled drone to fly over the building and who then activated an explosive device which had been planted in the building days earlier with the drone.

There is a video on Youtube of the drone hovering at very close range over the building three times just before it collapsed. I urge readers to look for it and view it.

After the third time the entire building collapsed like a pack of cards. This was AFTER a loud explosion, which was clearly heard by many of the survivors within and outside of the building, shattered the tranquility, peace and silence of the structure and blew out its foundations.

Sadly many people were killed and even more were badly injured. This was Nigeria’s own 911 but unlike the real 911 the victims were never properly celebrated or mourned and the perpertrators were never identified or brought to justice.

The whole thing appears to have been covered up and those in high places in the intelligence agencies at the time, having discovered that this was yet another rogue operation by a group of fifth columnists within the security apparatus who were keen on silencing the Presidents friends and who wanted to use the operation to embarass and terrify their perceived enemies and adversaries, decided to brush the whole thing under the carpet and keep it quiet.

The trauma that the families that lost their loved ones suffered, most of whom were South Americans, Europeans, white South Africans and other foreigners was harrowing and unimaginable and the outrage that was expressed by the Nigerian public as a consequence of it was, rightly, unprecedented.

Even greater and more pronuonced was the pain, anguish and deep sense of loss of Prophet TB Joshua himself and members of his SCOAN Church who were utterly devastated by this horrendous and tragic event, this inexplicable slaughter and this frightful and unexpected loss of the lives of their friends, colleagues, loved ones and Church members.

Such was the outrage from members of the public in Lagos as a result of the matter that the Federal and State Governments felt that they had to act fast in order to manage the fall-out from the whole ugly episode.

And this is where things went badly wrong. In a typical Nigerian manner, instead of digging deep and patiently trying to establish the relevant facts and setting in motion a forensic-based and professional investigation, the security agencies looked for a scapegoat, turned on the man of God, made him the subject of a criminal investigation and claimed that the building collapsed because it had weak foundations and because it had not been properly built.

They ignored all the evidence that suggested that there was far more to the matter than that and instead sold this unlikely and utterly absurd narrative and dummy to the Nigerian people and the international community.

They then proceeded to initiate criminal proceedings against Joshua and some of his Church members and sought to discredit, disgrace, shame and utterly destroy him.

With this they had managed to divert attention away from the real cause of the collapse of the building, they had found an easy and convenient scapegoat and consequently the real perpertrators managed to escape any form of suspicion or scrutiny. (TO BE CONCLUDED).

