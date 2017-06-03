The British Airways system failure was possibly caused by an IT worker actually switching off the power – JOE.co.uk
The British Airways system failure was possibly caused by an IT worker actually switching off the power
Next time you screw up at work, just remember at least you're not this guy. Last week, British Airways suffered a catastrophic computer problem which resulted in the airline having to cancel around 800 flights. Coming during both a Bank Holiday weekend …
